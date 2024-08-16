Prez Murmu, PM Modi honor Vajpayee on death anniversary

In his tribute on X, Modi said, "He is remembered by many for his unmatched contribution to nation-building. He dedicated his life to improving the quality of life for our citizens. We will continue to work towards realizing his vision for India.

By PTI Published Date - 16 August 2024, 12:10 PM

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former prime minister and BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary on Friday.

They were joined by other dignitaries, including Union ministers, and leaders from different parties in paying homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his memorial ‘Sadaiv Atal’ here.

In his tribute, Modi said on X, “He is remembered by countless people for his unparalleled contribution to nation-building. He devoted his entire life towards ensuring that our fellow citizens lead a better quality of life. We will keep working to fulfil his vision for India.” A widely-respected politician acknowledged as among the finest orators, Vajpayee played a crucial role in drawing allies for his party in the coalition era of the ’90s and became the first prime minister from the BJP.

His stewardship of the country between 1998-2004 is known for reforms and boost to infrastructure sectors. He passed away in 2018 at the age of 93 years.