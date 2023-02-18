Maha Shivaratri celebrated with religious fervour in Khammam

Grand celebrations took place at historic Sri Ganapeshwaralayam built by Kakatiya rulers at Kusumanchi where the largest Shiva Lingam in Telangana is present

Collector VP Gautham and CP Vishnu S Warrier visited the historic Tirthala Sangameswara Swamy Temple in Khammam on Saturday and offered special prayers.

Khammam: Devotees in large numbers have visited Shiva Temples across erstwhile Khammam offering special prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri on Saturday.

The temples of Lord Shiva witnessed a rush of devotees in the early morning hours. All the temples were beautifully decorated with colourful lighting, flowers and welcome arches marking the festival. Grand celebrations took place at historic Sri Ganapeshwaralayam built by Kakatiya rulers at Kusumanchi where the largest Shiva Lingam in Telangana is present.

District Collector VP Gautham and Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier visited the historic Tirthala Sangameswara Swamy Temple and offered special prayers.

Maha Shivaratri rituals also took place at Guntumalleshwara Swamy Temple near Khammam city, Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple at Annapureddypalle, Annapurnesawaralayam near Bhadradri, Neeladri Shivalayam and others.

Jataras were also conducted at historic Kotilingeshwara Swamy Temple at Polampalli in Karepally mandal, Sri Veerabhadraswamy Temple, Tegada in Charla mandal, Sri Bhimeshwara Swamy Temple, Uttareshwara Swamy Temple, Vaidyanatha Swamy Temple in Nelakondapalli and others.

In view of the festival a large number of devotees have taken holy dip in river Godavari at Bhadrachalam, Chinthalabayyaram in Pinapaka and at Mothe in Burgampahad mandal in Kothagudem district.

The TSRTC operated special buses to Annapureddypalle, Neeladri and other places to meet the festival rush. The temple committees have erected pandals, barricades and ensured supply of drinking water and other facilities for the devotees.