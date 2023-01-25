Prime Minister Modi extends greetings on National Voters’ Day

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is celebrating the 13th National Voters' Day today.

By IANS Updated On - 01:40 PM, Wed - 25 January 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people of the country on National Voters’ Day.

“Greetings on National Voters’ Day. Inspired by this year’s theme of ‘Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For Sure’, may we all work together to further strengthen active participation in elections and strengthen our democracy. I also laud ECI for their efforts in this area,” he tweeted.

On this occasion, President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at a function being organised by the poll body.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will grace the function as guest of honour.

The theme for this year’s National Voters’ Day, ‘Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure’ is dedicated to voters which conveys individual’s feeling and aspiration towards participation in the electoral process through power of their vote.