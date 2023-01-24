Students group screens BBC documentary on PM Modi at Hyderabad varsity

“The Central government has blocked the BBC Documentary on PM Modi but did not ban it. So, students screened it,” the student leader said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:33 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’, which has been blocked by the Central government, was allegedly screened by some students at University of Hyderabad campus.

This incident prompted the university administration to seek a report from the security officials.

According to a Students Union leader, the Fraternity Movement screened the documentary using a projector at ShopCom on Saturday (January 21).

As per the rule, students have to take prior permission from the university before screening any documentary or movie in the public space. However, in this case, no such permission was sought by students and administration only got to know of the screening with a certain section of students complaining to the authorities.

In a statement, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) UoH unit said it has informed the university administration regarding the screening.

“The BBC documentary titled ‘India: The Modi Question’ was screened on the UoH campus by the Fraternity Movement. The ABVP-HCU informed the university administration about this screening because the broadcasting of this documentary was recently banned by the Government of India. We also demanded the authorities to enquire about and take appropriate action against this incident,” it said.

Meanwhile, official sources said the UoH Registrar has sought a report on the incident from the security. “The campus is peaceful,” sources added.