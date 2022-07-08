Prime Video announces blockbuster entertainment for ‘Prime Day 2022’ on July 23 & 24

Published Date - 03:51 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Hyderabad: Prime Video announces an entertainment bonanza for Prime members, with an exciting line-up of highly-anticipated Amazon Original series and popular movies across multiple languages this Prime Day.

Along with blockbuster movies released recently such as ‘Runway 34’ (Hindi), ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam), and ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu), Prime members will be able to catch the latest Amazon Original action-thriller series starring Chris Pratt – ‘The Terminal List’ (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada), a new season of fan-favourite ‘Comicstaan’ (Hindi), and the second Indian adaptation of the beloved global series ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’ (Telugu).

There’s more in store for Prime members with two more blockbuster movies that will be announced closer to Prime Day 2022. Also, as a special Prime Day offer, many partners will be offering up to 50% discount on add-on subscriptions through Prime Video Channels! Members can enjoy all Prime Video features like IMDb’s X-Ray, a single watchlist and download library for offline viewing, across 12 OTT services, including AMC+, Acorn TV, hayu, discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, Docubay, MUBI, hoichoi, Manorama Max, Shorts TV and Nammaflix.

Prime Day celebrations start early with popular movies across languages that have recently released on Prime Video. The entertainment doesn’t stop with these as Prime Video will also release two Indian Amazon Original series – ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’ (Telugu), the second Indian version of the beloved global series July 8 and ‘Comicstaan Season 3’ (Hindi), a brand-new season of the fan-favourite comedy franchise on July 15.

As a special surprise for Prime members, two additional highly-anticipated titles will be announced closer to Prime Day.