Prime Video announces premiere of R Madhavan’s directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:45 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: Amazon Prime Video announced the exclusive streaming premiere of biographical drama film, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. Produced by Tricolour Films, Varghese Moolan Pictures, the film stars R Madhavan in the lead and marks his directorial debut. It also features talented actors Simran, Ranjit Kapoor, and includes a special cameo role by Suriya. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream the film starting July 26, 2022 in Tamil, along with Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada language dubs.

“It’s an incredible honour for me to be able to bring this story to life,” said R Madhavan. “I’m truly humbled by all the love that the movie has already received and am quite excited to see what new milestones hold next for our film with streaming. Essaying this role and helming this incredible story of Nambi Sir was very crucial, and I’m glad that we will be able to reach many more households to inspire, enlighten and entertain through Amazon Prime Video,” he added.

This biographical drama is based on the life of ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was framed for espionage and imprisoned in 1994. The film chronicles his achievements, his passion for the country’s space mission, his unmatched dedication and the accusation that eventually became the biggest personal and professional setback of his life. It is an emotionally charged human narrative with an outstanding performance by actor-director R Madhavan.

