Prime Video drops official trailer for ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’; series to premiere on June 17

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:22 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Hyderabad: ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

The Prime Video series is led by showrunners Jenny Han, who also wrote the pilot, and Gabrielle Stanton. Han, Stanton, and Karen Rosenfelt serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Nne Ebong for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ stars Lola Tung, Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman, Alfredo Narciso, Minnie Mills, with Colin Ferguson and Tom Everett Scott.

Check out the trailer here: