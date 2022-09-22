Prime Video launches trailer of its first Indian Original Movie ‘Maja Ma’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:44 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

A true-blue Bollywood entertainer, ‘Maja Ma’ is set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a lively, colourful wedding, with a story that will tug at your heartstrings.

Hyderabad: Prime Video today unveiled the trailer of its highly anticipated, first Indian Amazon Original movie – ‘Maja Ma’. The movie presents the original queen of Bollywood – Madhuri Dixit, in a complex and fearless avatar. Along with her, the family entertainer boasts of a stellar cast with veterans as well as fresh faces of the industry, including Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat, who bring this warm, light-hearted yet thought-provoking drama to life.

Produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra, directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, ‘Maja Ma’ will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on October 6. A true-blue Bollywood entertainer, ‘Maja Ma’ is set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a lively, colourful wedding, with a story that will tug at your heartstrings.

The just launched trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of Pallavi (essayed by Madhuri Dixit) – a delightful woman who is the backbone of her middle-class family and the society she lives in, around whom the movie revolves. As a series of events unfold, a life that she has built with so much love starts to fall apart, putting her son’s upcoming engagement in jeopardy.

The conflict tests existing relationships for resilience, understanding and beliefs. What is this unprecedented situation? How will Pallavi and her family deal with the turmoil? Will this bring the families closer or will the new relationships crumble? Watch this complete entertainer that packs punches and twists, to know more.

“I am thrilled to be a part of Prime Video’s first Indian Amazon Original Movie”, said the legendary actor Madhuri Dixit. “With ‘Maja Ma’, what I am most excited about is my character. It is a role with complex nuances that I have never played before. Pallavi Patel carries enormous responsibility around – as a mother, as a wife and as a contributing member of society with such ease and grace, that it becomes easy to overlook her strength, conviction, and resilience. She goes through a multitude of emotions that could have strong repercussions on her life and the lives of people she loves.”

“You will see me play a middle-class man, a father to young adults and husband to a loving wife, in Maja Ma,” said Gajraj Rao, talking about the movie and his character. “I play a mamma’s boy. And how can I not, when the mamma is the gorgeous and doting, Madhuri Dixit herself,” said Ritwik Bhowmik.

Barkha Singh said, “I am so excited to be playing Esha. My character has great balance – despite having been brought up by orthodox NRI parents, she has modern American traits while still having Indian sensibilities. She is her own woman, confident and free-spirited.”

Watch the trailer of ‘Maja Ma’ here:

