Prime Video unveils trailer of Telugu series ‘Hostel Days’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Hyderabad: Prime Video has just unveiled the trailer of the Telugu version of the much-loved comedy-drama series, TVF’s ‘Hostel Days’. Directed by Aditya Mandala and created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the series features Darahas Maturu, Akshay Lagusani, Mouli Tanuj, Anannyaa Akulaa, Aishwarya Holakaal, and Jaiyetri Makana in lead roles.

Prime members across 240+ countries and territories worldwide can stream ‘Hostel Days’ in Telugu starting July 13.

The five-episode series delves into the lives of six students in an engineering college hostel, capturing their trials, tribulations, identity struggles, friendship, love, and academics. Exploring relatable oddities, strange obstacles, confrontations, and conflicts that most engineering students endure in a college dormitory, ‘Hostel Days’ gives a fun glimpse into college life and a nostalgic trip down memory lane for some.

Speaking about the series, director Aditya Mandala said, “‘Hostel Days Telugu’ is not just a tribute to the original; it’s a heartfelt celebration of our local essence and cultural nuances. As a director, I’ve always admired the original, and when this opportunity came knocking, I knew I had to create an unforgettable ode that resonates with our Telugu audience.”

Elaborating further, he added, “With every frame, we’ve poured our passion and love, ensuring that this journey into the hostel days becomes a nostalgic, exhilarating experience for all. Get ready to relive those cherished memories, embrace the laughter, the friendships, and the unforgettable moments, as we transport you to a world that is uniquely ours.”

Talking about the launch, Shreyansh Pandey, Head – TVF Originals, said, “We are excited to bring ‘Hostel Days’, the Telugu version after the successful launch of in Hindi and Tamil. We have balanced the serious moments with the entertaining ones and we are confident that the viewers are going to enjoy this laugh riot.”

‘Hostel Days’ is a part of Prime Video’s Prime Day 2023 line-up that includes highly-anticipated original series and blockbuster movies across languages. Prime Day 2023 is on July 15 & 16.

Watch the trailer here: