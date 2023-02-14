Prime Volleyball League: Hyderabad Black Hawks confident of good show in front of home crowd

Second leg of season two of RuPay Prime Volleyball League will start from Wednesday at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Hyderabad: After playing the inaugural edition of the of RuPay Prime Volleyball League in the bio-bubble due to Covid-19, the second leg of season two of RuPay Prime Volleyball League will start from Wednesday at the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium, Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

The home team Hyderabad Black Hawks will take on Kochi Blue Spikers on the opening day in front of the home crowd. The Deccan team started their campaign on high defeating the season one runners-up Ahmedabad Defenders. However, the youngest team of the league suffered straight losses against Kolkata Thunderbolts and Calicut Heroes respectively.

Speaking on the eve, Guru Prasanth, captain of the Hyderabad Black Hawks said, “The last two games were tough but we are not down. We are learning from our mistakes and making ourselves better. I think we don’t commit the same mistakes. I am a team member rather than a skipper. But it is an additional responsibility for me and we will try hard to win the upcoming games.”

“Our teamwork is the greatest strength for us. We have some strategies for the upcoming games in Hyderabad. Playing in front of the home crowd will give us big boost. The love and support from the fans and our management also makes us more confident. We are excited to play in front of the Telugu audience,” he added.

Abhishek Reddy, principal owner of Hyderabad Black Hawks is confident about the action packed show in Hyderabad. “The 15-point format super points, which are unique from the traditional volleyball rules, gained more attraction from the audiences. I think the six foot players playing with intensity will make the spectators more excited,” he said.

“The league will become a platform for the volleyball stars from the rural areas. These will bring them in front of the world. To uplift the game, we have to show the future to the budding players. We are engaged with the rural teams and conducting the tournaments to scout the players. It is important that, it’s not that cities that play in the pro-leagues want rural India to play in future,” he added.