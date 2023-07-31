Prithvi Shaw heads to Northamptonshire for maiden stint in English county circuit

Prithvi Shaw will make his debut for the county side on Friday against Gloucestershire in Cheltenham in the One-Day Cup

By PTI Published Date - 10:52 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

File Photo

Mumbai: Out-of-favour India opener Prithvi Shaw is headed to Northamptonshire for his maiden stint in the English county circuit.

Shaw will make his debut for the county side on Friday against Gloucestershire in Cheltenham in the One-Day Cup.

Shaw’s arrival was delayed because of visa formalities as he could not play two four-day County Championship fixtures.

“It’s a great opportunity for me and I’m really thankful to Northamptonshire for giving me this chance to express myself here,” Shaw was quoted as saying in a media release.

“It’s going to be amazing I think and I’m really looking forward to it.” Shaw last played for India on the tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021, and was part of the squad for the T20Is at home against New Zealand earlier this year.

The Delhi Capitals batter had a woeful IPL 2023 campaign and was dropped midway through the competition.