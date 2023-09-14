Prithvi Shaw to miss major chunk of 2023-24 domestic season due to knee injury: Report

Prithvi Shaw is set to miss a major chunk of the 2023-34 domestic cricket season due to a knee injury which he suffered while playing for Northamptonshire in the One-Day Cup

14 September 23

New Delhi: India opener Prithvi Shaw is set to miss a major chunk of the 2023-34 domestic cricket season due to a knee injury which he suffered while playing for Northamptonshire in the One-Day Cup in England.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, subsequent scans revealed the injury was a lot worse than initially expected. “After initially consulting a surgeon in London, Shaw returned to the NCA in Bengaluru for another assessment. At the moment, the medical team is examining all possible options regarding Shaw’s treatment and surgery is likely to be the last resort,” it added.

Before the knee injury cut his stint with Northamptonshire, Shaw, 23, averaged 143 in his 4 appearances, plundering 429 runs at a strike rate of 152, with his record-breaking 244 off 153 balls against Somerset becoming the sixth highest individual score in List A history.

The report quoted a Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official saying that they would adopt a wait-and-watch approach for Shaw’s availability and be in touch with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru over the possibility of him being ready for featuring in the Ranji Trophy in January.

“For now, though, it seems certain that he won’t play in the limited-overs competitions beginning with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on October 16,” it added.

Shaw was last part of the India squad for the three T20Is against New Zealand in February this year. But he hit a rough patch for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, making just 106 runs in eight matches and was not named in India’s squad for the T20Is in Ireland as well for the upcoming Asian Games.

The right-handed batter was part of West Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy at Bengaluru in July, before flying to England to play for Northamptonshire. Shaw is confirmed to return to Northamptonshire for the second half of the 2024 county season for both County Championship and One-Day Cup.