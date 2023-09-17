Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas on his birthday, calls him, “greatest joy” of her life

By ANI Published Date - 09:30 AM, Sun - 17 September 23

ANI Photo

Los Angeles: As singer-actor Nick Jonas turned a year older, his wife Priyanka Chopra shared a special birthday wish for him and called Jonas the ‘greatest joy’ of her life.

On the occasion of Jonas’ birthday (September 16), Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures of the couple and also added an adorable photo of their daughter Malti Marie with Nick.

The first photo shows Priyanka giving him a kiss on his cheek. The following image is a fuzzy shot of the couple, followed by a photograph of Nick playing golf. The next picture is of Priyanka having some fun moments on the golf course. Then there is a cute photo of Daddy Nick feeding Malti.

Along with the pictures she wrote a birthday message for her husband and mentioned, “Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true! Happy birthday baby@nickjonas

After her post, Saba Pataudi also shared a birthday wish for Nick and mentioned, “Stay blessed…Happy Birthday to @nickjonas He’s lucky to have you too.”

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.