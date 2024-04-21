Priyanka Chopra’s dreamy Swiss Alps photos

In a powder blue dress, she exuded effortless summer style, her hair cascading down and a radiant smile gracing her stunning look.

By ANI Updated On - 21 April 2024, 02:47 PM

Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra gave glimpses of her recent vacation in Switzerland, taking a break from her busy schedule.

The ‘Barfi’ actress on Saturday took to her Instagram to share pictures from her Swiss trip, treating fans to a collection of dreamy pictures and videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In the first picture, Priyanka flaunted flawless makeup and hair in a selfie pose.

In the next picture, the actress can be seen against a wall with stunning snow-capped mountains behind her.

Another post shows a magical snowfall at night, while the fourth and fifth pictures show the serene beauty of the Alps.

The caption of her post read, “Oh, to stay in Crans Montana even for a moment… Can I please stay…”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for her next Hollywood film ‘Heads Of State’.

Recently, Priyanka also announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich’s new feature documentary ‘Born Hungry’ as a producer.

According to Deadline, ‘Born Hungry’ is a gritty drama about a young Indian boy who finds himself abandoned by his family, lost on trains and thousands of miles from home. Celebrity chef Sash Simpson, who was eventually adopted by a Canadian couple after surviving on the streets of Chennai alone and eating out of trash cans, is now returning to India with only hazy memories in an attempt to locate his family. Priyanka and Mary Rohlich, Head of TV and Film at Purple Pebble Pictures, will serve as producers.

‘Born Hungry’ premiered at the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2024 and will screen at the Hot Docs Film Festival in Toronto on April 26.

Not only that, she lent her voice to Disneynature’s upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet’s most loved creatures.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar‘s next directorial ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.