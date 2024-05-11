Priyanka Gandhi urges voters for change and welfare at Kamareddy rally

BJP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 09:30 PM

Hyderabad: Stressing on the need to vote on Monday, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi urged to elect a government at the Centre that would not mislead the people and would work for their welfare and development.

“Decide for yourself. At one end, there is a leader who has not visited a poor man’s house and at the other end, there is one, who walked 4000 km to listen people’s issues,” she at a road show at Kamareddy here on Saturday.

“Do you want Prime Minister Narendra Modiji’s hegemony or a Cconstitution that protects your rights? Decide for yourself,” she said, stating that the Congress wanted to usher in change.

After forming the government, the Congress would provide women Rs.1 lakh annually, GST would be waived off on farm produce and Rs.1 lakh would be given to unemployed youth for one year, she said, reminding that on the contrary, the BJP government had failed to ensure the welfare of poor and downtrodden.

Had the BJP government worked with commitment in the last 10 years, the Prime Minister and his cabinet colleagues would have sought votes showcasing development and their achievements.

Instead they are seeking votes on religion, she said. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also spoke.