Revanth Reddy betrayed Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, says Harish

The former Minister said Priyanka Gandhi had announced during the election campaign that the Congress government would extend financial assistance for unemployed youth in the State.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 07:35 PM

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao former Minister said Priyanka Gandhi had announced during the election campaign that the Congress government would extend financial assistance for unemployed youth in the State. said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy betrayed Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, says Harish had betrayed the top brass of his party including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as he made them dole out promises during the election campaign but could not keep them after coming to power.

Addressing the party cadre at Chinna Kodur in Medak Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday, the former Minister said Priyanka Gandhi had announced during the election campaign that the Congress government would extend financial assistance for unemployed youth in the State.

Also Read Medak Lok Sabha constituency is BRS ‘adda’, says Harish Rao

However, Revanth Reddy could not keep the promise even four months after coming to power. Accusing the Congress government of failing to keep electoral promises, he said Revanth Reddy had vowed to make a legislation on six guarantees in the State assembly within 100 days of coming to power, but did nothing even after 120 days.

Stating that Congress leaders were jealous of Siddipet’s development, Harish Rao said that Revanth Reddy was trying to shift the Veterinary College granted by the previous BRS government in Siddipet to Kodangal besides canceling funds worth Rs.150 crore granted by the previous government to the constituency for various development works.

The people of Dubbak had taught BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao a lesson as he failed to keep promises made during the Dubbak by-election. Raghunandan Rao was sure to lose this time around too, he said. BRS candidate P Venkatrami Reddy also spoke.