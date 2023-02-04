Producer Dil Raju unveils first look of new-age platonic love story ‘Telusa Manasa’

Parvateesam will be seen as the balloon-seller Malli Babu in the village, while Jashvika will be seen as Sujatha, a health assistant.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:56 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Hyderabad: ‘Kerintha’ fame Parvateesam and Jashvika pair up for Sri Balaji Pictures’ new-age platonic love story titled ‘Telusa Manasa’, written and directed by Vaibhav. Producers Varsha Mundada and Madhavi are bankrolling it.

The film’s story takes place in the backdrop of a village. Parvateesam will be seen as the balloon-seller Malli Babu in the village, while Jashvika will be seen as Sujatha, a health assistant. They fall in love with each other and despite their reciprocal feelings, they struggle to confess their love due to inhibitions.

Much as Malli Babu tries his best to express himself to Sujatha on several occasions, he fails to. All of a sudden, the castles that Mallli Babu built in the air collapse. Distance grows between him and Sujatha. Did they ever meet again in life? That’s the crux of the story of ‘Telusa Manasa’.

The shoot of the movie is currently going on at a fast clip. The film’s first look poster was recently released by star producer Dil Raju, who wished the team all the best.

The first look is interesting: senior artiste Rohini Hattangadi seated in a chair alongside a young woman (the heroine) and a young boy who is fast asleep. Parvateesam is by the side of the cot, seemingly lost in his thoughts.

Debutant director Vaibhav is carving the movie as a new-age love story. National Award-winning music director Gopi Sundar is composing the music. Prasad Edara is its director of photography, while editing is being done by KAY Papa Rao. More details concerning the movie will be revealed soon.

Mahesh Achanta, Ali Reza, Lavanya, Master Advitej, Venky, Shiva, Shoban and others are also part of the cast.