RC15 is titled ‘Game Changer’

27 March 23

Hyderabad: RC15 is one of the biggest pan-Indian films scheduled for release next year. Ram Charan, who became a global star with ‘RRR’, is the lead actor in the film. This is Ram Charan’s 15th film, and so the working title has become RC15. It’s been so long since the film went into production, and currently it is moving at a quick pace. On the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday today, the makers of RC15 revealed the title for the film.

RC15 had multiple titles under consideration for so long, and the makers did not confirm any of them these days. Dil Raju recently gave the audience a few options that are under consideration. They include ‘Sarkarodu’, ‘CEO’, and ‘Game Changer’. Many fans and audiences made their own confirmations that ‘CEO’ would be the title. Even the internet and internal sources said the same. But Shankar and Dil Raju had different plans. Today, the title for RC15 was officially announced as ‘Game Changer’.

The makers of RC15, Sri Venkateswara Creations, released a title-revealing video that looks very interesting. The assembly, the vote, and the king are the key elements of the video. It looks like Shankar is trying to hint to the audience that the vote has the power to decide who needs to be in the assembly, but then comes the king, the real game changer, who supervises these votings and elections. As per the sources, it is also known that Ram Charan will be playing the chief election officer in the film.

‘Game Changer’ has a huge star cast, including Sunil, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, and Anjali. The film’s crew is also technically strong. Thaman S is composing the music for the film.

RC15 is going to have a pan-Indian release in multiple languages. It can be expected that the film will be released for Pongal 2024. Meanwhile, the makers will release the first look of Ram Charan from the film today in the evening.