Producer Kedar Joshi’s record label Suman Entertainment Music to release ‘Vitthal Rukmini’ on Ashadi Ekadashi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:02 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

One of the eminent producers in the Marathi film industry, Kedar Joshi is making the right noise over the web space. The producer has been creating waves ever since he established his production venture Suman Entertainment. The production house is home to endless entertainment that is currently serving the audience with different musical melodies.

Under the venture, Mr. Joshi launched the record label Suman Entertainment Music in October 2021. The biggest hits under the music label were ‘Deva Ganaraya’ and ‘Jeev Jhala Mogra’. After the massive success of establishing the record label, Kedar Joshi is gearing up for the release of the multilingual song ‘Vitthal Rukmini’ on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi.

It is believed that the song will release in July. As per the close sources, we hear that Kedar Joshi is leaving no stone unturned for his forthcoming tracks that will be released under the music label. Recently, the producer joined hands with popular singer Suresh Wadkar for the song ‘Swami Haati Dharava Haat Re’.

And now, Kedar is busy with yet another devotional song ‘Vitthal Rukmini’ that will release soon. On being asked about the further plans of Suman Entertainment Music, Kedar said, “I am working towards bringing Marathi melodies to the forefront. The regional language deserves to be in the spotlight. I feel overwhelmed that Marathi songs and films have drastically picked up in recent times.”

In addition, he revealed that Suman Entertainment Music is consistently working toward bringing the best of devotional and soulful tracks in the Marathi language. Besides songs, the producer has got various other projects in the pipeline which he will be revealing soon. We wish Kedar Joshi lots of luck in his upcoming endeavours.