Tholi Ekadashi: Devotees throng temples in Hyderabad

The Lord Vishnu temples in particular were decked up for the occasion with devotees across all age groups queuing up for a darshan since the early hours.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:59 AM, Thu - 29 June 23

Photo : Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Devotees in large numbers thronged temples in the city to pray on the occasion of Tholi Ekadashi on Thursday.

A pious atmosphere marked the day for which the temples had several rituals and pujas in place. The Lord Vishnu temples in particular were decked up for the occasion with devotees across all age groups queuing up for a darshan since the early hours.

Also known as Ashadi Ekadashi and Devshayani Ekadashi, the day has devotees fasting and offering Tulasi leaves in prayers.

Also Read CM KCR extends Tholi Ekadashi greetings to people of Telangana