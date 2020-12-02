Promoting diversity through cultural exchange programme

Students from grade IV to VII, helmed the programme and took the Russian students on a virtual tour of Indian culture, art, festivals, dance forms, etc.

Students of Kairos International School, a Cambridge school, had an exchange of heritage and culture through video conference with Russian students on November 27. The students were excited and enthusiastic to share about their own country’s rich culture.

The school said that global collaboration was important to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world. Participating in student exchange programmes can create a desire among students to visit that country to know more about their language, climate, cuisine, education system, etc, the school said.

Students from grade IV to VII, helmed the programme and took the Russian students on a virtual tour of Indian culture, art, festivals, dance forms, etc. Students welcomed the Russian team with a non-contact form of greetings “Namaste” and explained its importance during the pandemic. Students introduced Indian culture and heritage through festivals like Diwali, Holi.

They described the significance of every festival with the demonstration. Students dressed up in traditional clothing and also served Indian cuisine virtually to their Russian counterparts. Russian and Indian cartoon characters Chota Bheem and Cheburashka were also introduced to them.

The students have performed Indian dances along with euphonious music. Students also took them on a virtual tour to demonstrate the important art and architecture of India. It was indeed a wonderful performance which was colourful, interesting and informative.

Russian head commented that “Indian children are so smart and artistic!”Kairos School said these projects focus on bringing students together to foster cultural awareness, develop knowledge, skills and attitude to engage in lifelong cross-cultural learning and collaboration.

