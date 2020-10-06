Property offender held, items worth Rs 36 lakh recovered in Hyderabad

Somaiah is used to committing thefts and cheating people for the last few years. He frequently visits Hyderabad and stays in luxury hotels and guest houses at Madhapur and Gachibowli.

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Tuesday arrested a property offender and recovered gold, silver and gadgets, all put together worth Rs 36 lakh from him.

Police said A Somaiah (40) alias Somaiah Chowdari alias Akkineni Karthik, a native of Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh had been booked in 12 cases in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Goa.

Somaiah is used to committing thefts and cheating people for the last few years. He frequently visits Hyderabad and stays in luxury hotels and guest houses at Madhapur and Gachibowli. Claiming himself to be a businessman, he traps women by giving them gifts and spending money on their shopping. Then he starts having illegal relationship with them.

After winning their trust, Somaiah steals their gold ornaments, electronic gadgets like laptops and mobile phones when they come to stay with him in the hotel, police said.

After committing offences, he goes to his hometown with the stolen property and sells it there, they said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .