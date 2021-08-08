PROs act as bridge between organisation and stake holders: Sabitha

In her address, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy lauded the role of Dr. CV Narasimha Reddi for his contribution to the PR education in India over six decades

Hyderabad: The Public Relations Society of India and CVN PR Foundation jointly organised a virtual programme to mark the 13th Public Relations Education Day on Friday.

In her address, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy lauded the role of Dr. CV Narasimha Reddi for his contribution to the PR education in India over six decades and paid rich tributes.

The Minister felt that public relations plays a pivotal role and PROs act as a ‘bridge’ between the organisation in dissemination of information to its stake holders. The State government is committed to the welfare of the people and was keen on rolling out a number of schemes to benefit the underprivileged. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao himself is a ‘role model’ for all the PR professionals, the Minister said.

Delivering Dr. CV Narasimha Reddi second memorial lecture on ‘National Education Policy (NEP) 2020: Challenges and Opportunities’, Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University Vice-Chancellor Prof. K Seetharama Rao said a lot of awareness needs to be created on the NEP in order to reach to the grass roots level.

T-SAT Network CEO, R Shailesh Reddy observed that public relations fraternities’ contribution in effectively dealing of the information flow during the pandemic was commendable.

Dr. Ajit Pathak, national president of PRSI and Dr. KV Ramana Chary, Media Advisor to government of Telangana also spoke about the PRSI, Hyderabad Chapter and Dr. CV Narasimha Reddi’s contribution to the promotion of Public Relation Education in India.

