Protecting, children, the future resources of the world

By | Published: 6:18 pm

A virtual assembly was organised at PMS Bowenpally to mark Infant Protection Day on November 7. The aim of celebrating the day is to spread awareness about the safety of infants and protect their lives by taking proper care.

Every year many children die due to the lack of proper protection and proper care of newborns around the world. Children discussed various steps governments take to protect infants like vaccination drives. Children are the future and it is important to protect them, students observed.

The theme of the assembly was delivered by Khushi Board about ” Infant Protection Day”. A beautiful poem was recited by Neha, while the thought for the day was “Children are the world’s most valuable resource and its best hope for future” was conveyed by Vikaansh. The entire assembly was led by Vineet.

