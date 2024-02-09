Proud moment: Chandrababu reacts to Bharat Ratna announcement for PV Narasimha Rao

By ANI Updated On - 9 February 2024, 06:16 PM

File Photo

Amaravathi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday that former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu said that it was a proud moment for the Telugu community.

Taking to his social media handle, the TDP chief posted on X, “Proud moment for all Telugus across the globe as son of the soil, former Prime Minister Sri PV Narasimha Rao Garu has been honoured with the much deserving Bharat Ratna.” “An eminent scholar, leader, economist, writer, statesman, polyglot, and a humanist – PV Garu’s stellar leadership and pioneering economic reforms steered India through tough times, putting our great nation on the path to achieve greatness on the world stage. I’ve had the great fortune of meeting him on several occasions, deriving inspiration from his vision for the state and the country,” posted Naidu on X.

Former Prime Minister and veteran leader of Congress late PV Narasimha Rao will be conferred with the country’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday.

Taking to X, PM Modi said that as a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao served India extensively in various capacities.

“Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country’s prosperity and growth,” the PM said.

The Prime Minister also announced the Bharat Ratna for the late Chaudhary Charan Singh and said that it is the good fortune of our government that the former Prime Minister of the country is being honoured with Bharat Ratna.

PM Modi further said that Charan Singh’s dedication to farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency has been inspiring to the entire nation.