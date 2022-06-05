pTron Tangent Urban Wireless Neckband review: Long battery in budget

By Renju John Daniel Published: Updated On - 01:12 AM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: Now-a-days people are looking for earphones which are wireless and also would be suitable for every purpose like for music as well as for games. pTron’s Tangent Urban wireless neckband earphones would be an ideal choice for the music lovers as well as for the gamers.

Tangent Urban neckband earphones built quality is good. I found no connectivity issues while connecting it to my phone. The earphones comfortably fits my ear, we will be getting extra pairs of ear tips in different sizes.

The neckband features 10mm drivers equipped with TrueSonic Bass Boost Technology that delivers a punchy bass and clear listening experience. The neckband has a dedicated gaming mode so, if gamers are looking for a budget earphones this would be a good choice.

The standout feature of this neckband is its battery, it is powered by a 400mAh battery that offers 60Hrs playtime. The neckband also features a convenient Type C port that efficiently offers 4Hrs of playback on the earbuds with just 10mins of charging.

The Tangent urban neckband has physical buttons also called Multi-Function Button (MFB) by which we can switch on/off, increase/decrease volume, attend calls and connect to the voice assistant, It supports both Siri and Google assistant. It also features Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), IP4X water resistance and Type C fast charging.

pTron Tangent Urban comes in three colours- Fav Black, Ocean Green, and Magic Blue. It is available exclusively on Amazon.in at Rs 799.