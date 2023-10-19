Public flogging case: Gujarat HC sentences policemen to 14-day jail

Public flogging case: Gujarat HC sentences policemen to 14-day jail

By PTI Published Date - 03:34 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Ahmedabad: Gujarat High Court on Thursday sentenced four police officials to undergo a 14-day jail term and imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 each for their involvement in flogging of several Muslim men in Kheda over a year ago.

However, acting on a plea from the defense, the court suspended the execution of the sentence for three months, allowing the convicts time to appeal.

Upon directing a detailed inquiry, the High Court initiated contempt proceedings against four police officials identified as A.V. Parmar, D.B. Kumavat, Laxmansinh Kanaksinh Dabhi, and Rajubhai Dabhi. The court’s final judgment necessitates that the convicted police officials report to the judicial registrar of the Gujarat High Court within a ten-day period following the receipt of the order.

The sentence, as aforementioned, is presently stayed for a period of three months to allow for an appeal. Justice Supehia, in a parting comment, expressed the court’s dismay, noting its reluctance in having to incarcerate law enforcement officers.

A division bench comprising Justices A.S. Supehia and Gita Gopi denounced the act as “inhumane” and a stark violation of human rights. In their judgment, the justices emphasised on the inherent right to life and dignity, even when one is under arrest.

Drawing upon the words of Mother Teresa, the bench observed that human rights aren’t a governmental privilege but an innate human entitlement.

They further opined that the police officers had blatantly disregarded the human rights of the complainants, behaving as though they had a sanctioned prerogative to do so. They further cautioned that those entrusted with upholding law and order mustn’t compromise civil liberties.

The case stems from an incident on October 3, 2022, where a sizable crowd allegedly disrupted a religious event at Undhela village. Subsequent to this, videos emerged showcasing police officers publicly beating several men, an act that drew widespread condemnation.

Five victims, alleging excessive police force and illegal detention, petitioned the Gujarat High Court, referencing a landmark Supreme Court judgment that outlines guidelines for police conduct during arrests and detentions. They further sought compensation for the infringement of their rights.