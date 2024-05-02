One killed, 11 injured in Jammu-Srinagar highway accident

Late Wednesday evening, officials reported a collision between a tempo carrying passengers and a truck in the Sherbibi area of Ramban district.

By IANS Updated On - 2 May 2024, 12:24 PM

Jammu: One person was killed and 11 others have been injured in a road accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Jammu & Kashmir’s Ramban district.

Officials said that a Tempo carrying the passengers collided with a truck in Sherbibi area of Ramban district, late on Wednesday evening.

“One person was killed on the spot while 11 were shifted to hospital for treatment. Police has taken cognizance of the accident,” officials said.