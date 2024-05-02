Thursday, May 2, 2024
By Telangana Today
Updated On - 2 May 2024, 11:58 AM
Cyberabad police seize illegal liquor worth Rs. 37 lakhs, arrest three
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations team caught three persons who were transporting liquor illegally and seized liquor worth Rs. 37 lakhs at different places on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip off, the police caught different persons at Bachupally and Petbasheerabad. The police seized around 4513 liters of the liquor.

In a separate case, the police at KPHB caught two persons who were transporting money without proper documents and seized Rs. 1.24 lakh from them.

