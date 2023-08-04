Puducherry CM Rangasamy turns 73

By PTI Published Date - 01:40 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Puducherry: Puducherry Chief Minister and AINRC founder-leader N Rangasamy on Friday turned 73.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Rangasamy and said he is widely respected leader who has devoted his life for Puducherry’s growth.

“Birthday wishes to Puducherry CM Shri N Rangasamy Ji. He is a widely respected leader who has devoted his life for Puducherry’s growth. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

A stream of volunteers of the Rangasamy-led AINRC and other organisations, legislators and officials of the Puducherry government greeted the chief minister at his residence in neighbouring Thelarshpet.

Ministers belonging to the AINRC and Bharathiya Janata Party extended greetings to the Chief Minister, who offered prayers at various shrines in and around Puducherry.