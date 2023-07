Prez Murmu to grace Sri Aurobindo birth anniversary celebration in Puducherry on August 8

The President will visit the Auroville International Township on August 8 and inaugurate the plenary session of a day-long conference, ‘Aspiring for the Supermind at the city of consciousness’.

By IANS Published Date - 11:00 AM, Sat - 29 July 23

Puducherry: President Droupadi Murmu will attend the 150th birth anniversary celebration of Sri Aurobindo on August 8.

In a statement, the Auroville International Foundation said that Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and Lt. Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan will also participate in the meeting.

The Auroville Foundation will also conduct essay competitions for children and youth. Besides, G20 and Y29 International Spiritual Summit will also be held as part of the birth anniversary celebration.