Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin issued restraining order

By ANI Published: Published Date - 11:00 AM, Sun - 3 July 22

Photo: Facebook

Washington: A restraining order has been issued against Puerto Rican superstar Ricky Martin by a judge on Saturday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this news was confirmed by police and the order was signed on Friday. The authorities visited an upscale neighborhood in the north coastal town of Dorado where the singer lives to try to serve the order.

It was not immediately known who requested the restraining order and further details regarding it were not disclosed as the order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law.

A Puerto Rico newspaper said the order states that Martin and the other party dated for seven months.

The report quotes the order as saying they broke up two months ago, but the petitioner says Martin did not accept the separation and has been seen loitering near the petitioner’s house at least three times.

As per reports, the order prohibits Martin from contacting or calling the person who filed it and that a judge will later determine at a hearing whether the order should remain in place or be lifted.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the person who filed for the restraining order did not contact the police, which would have involved prosecutors determining if there was enough evidence to file charges rather, the request went straight to the court.