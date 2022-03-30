Pulmonologists at Yashoda Hospitals employ BTVA technique to treat emphysema patients

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:50 PM, Wed - 30 March 22

Hyderabad: The pulmonologists at Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad have treated four patients with severe emphysema, a disorder that impacts the condition of the lungs leading to severe shortness of breath, by employing Bronchoscopic Thermal Vapour Ablation (BTVA) technique.

Over the last three months, senior pulmonologist and sleep medicine expert, Yashoda Hospitals, Dr. V Nagarjuna Maturu, has performed four surgeries for patients with severe emphysema using BTVA, a press release said. All the patients are improving after the therapy which is a new ray of hope for people with severe emphysema who remain symptomatic despite medical management, Dr Nagarjuna said.

The BTVA is an endoscopic lung volume reduction (ELVR) treatment, which helps reduce hyperinflation and improve respiratory mechanics in patients with severe emphysema. An inflammatory response is induced by targeted segmental vapour ablation, which results in tissue and volume decrease in the most diseased emphysematous segments, he said.

The BTVA technique enhanced lung function, exercise capacity, and quality of life in patients regardless of collateral ventilation in multiple single-arm trials and one multinational randomized controlled trial, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .