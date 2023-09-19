Pune: RSS chief performs Lord Ganesh puja at famous Dagdusheth pandal

By PTI Updated On - 01:35 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Pune: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday performed special puja at the famous Dagdusheth Ganapati pandal here in Maharashtra on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the first day of the ten-day festival.

The theme of this year’s decoration at the pandal is the replica of the under-construction Ram Mandir of Ayodya.

Bhagwat performed “pran pratishta’ (auspicious installation) of Lord Ganesh’s idol at the Dagdusheth temple where the pandal is erected.

Earlier in the day, a procession of all five manache (revered) Ganapati – Kasba, Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim, Tulsi baug and Kesari Wada- was taken out with fanfare in the city.

Police personnel are deployed to ensure that no untoward incident happens during the festival.