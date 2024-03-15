Punjab diverting wheat stocks to pvt mills, should cease and desist from practice: Goyal

15 March 2024

Mumbai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday alleged that the Punjab government is diverting wheat stocks, supplied by the Centre for distribution to poor families, to private mills.

Goyal, who handles the consumer affairs portfolio, also said the Mamta Banerjee-led West Bengal government is indulging in diverting funds sent by the Centre and misusing them for other needs.

“‘We are giving wheat to the local Punjab government and they, instead of distributing it through the local fair price shops are diverting it to private mills, converting it into atta (flour) and it is reported that there are instances of mixing high-quality government wheat with poor quality,” he said.

“And then in the garb of giving a service to the consumers by giving them atta, they are actually very often not providing the grain to the people of Punjab,” he added.

Goyal said the Punjab government is required to send the wheat grain for distribution through the public distribution system, so that the poor can buy the grains for cheap.

The fair price shops need to take the biometrics of the buyer and match it with the Aadhar details while giving the grain, he added. “I have been continuously writing to the Punjab government, and I am hoping that the Punjab government will cease and desist from this practice,” he said.

In the case of West Bengal, he alleged that the state government diverts the funds for other purposes and often does not follow laid down norms like making utilisation certificates.

Wondering why the state government complains about the non-release of funds, he said, “Unless the process is followed and funds are used for the right purpose, utilization certificate is given, obviously the (central) government cannot release fresh funds,” he said.