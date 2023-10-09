Punjab shocker: Refrigerator compressor explodes killing family of six

The incident took place on Sunday night when the family was watching television, they said, adding the house caught fire following the explosion.

By PTI Published Date - 06:36 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Chandigarh: Six members of a family, including three children, died after an explosion in the compressor of a refrigerator at a house in Punjab’s Jalandhar district, police said on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Yashpal Ghai (70), his son Inderpal (41), daughter -in-law Ruchi Ghai (40), grandchildren Mansha (14), Diya (12) and Akshay (10).

Inderpal was taken to hospital in critical condition on Sunday night. A police official said Inderpal succumbed to injuries on Monday. The other five family members had died on Sunday itself.

A team of forensic experts from Jalandhar collected samples to find out the exact cause of the explosion, police said.

