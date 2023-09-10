Punjab to host tourism summit from September 11-13: CM Bhagwant Mann

CM Mann said that the state is renowned all over the world for its warm hospitality and no stone will be left unturned for welcoming the guests during these events.

By ANI Published Date - 06:20 PM, Sun - 10 September 23

Chandigarh: Punjab is set to host a three-day tourism summit from September 11 to 13, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Sunday.

CM Mann asserted that the summit will showcase the indomitable spirit of bravery, sacrifice, revolution, hard work and hospitality inherited by the Punjabis before the globe.

The 3-day summit is scheduled to be organised at the Amit University in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Mohali.

Extending an invitation to all, CM Mann said that Punjab is the blessed land of Gurus, saints, seers, poets and prophets.

“He said that it is also a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the state is a harbinger of many revolutions in terms of watershed movements in freedom struggle, green revolution and others,” CM Mann said in a statement.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state is also blessed with a bounty of geographical beauty that catches the eyeballs of everyone coming to this sacred land.

CM Mann further said that in order to highlight these aspects of the state which have been hitherto ignored by successive state governments, the Punjab government is organizing this Tourism summit.

“He said that during this summit detailed deliberations will be held on boosting the tourism sector in the state for which six various sessions are being held,” CM Mann said.

CM Mann added that during these sessions detailed parleys will held on topics like Amritsar as a Tourism destination, Heritage Tourism, Eco and Farm/ Home Stay Tourism, Food and Culinary Tourism, Wellness Tourism and Media/ Entertainment tourism.

“He said that the state government has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and hassle-free conduct of the three-day summit,” CM Mann said.

“CM Mann envisioned that this mega event would further put the state on the roadmap of international tourism adding that deliberations during the summit will act as a pivotal to showcase the rich heritage of the state to the world,” the statement informed.