Purandeswari writes to CJI to inquire into Vijay Sai Reddy cases

Vijayawada: Former union Minister and Andhra Pradesh state BJP president D. Purandeswari has urged the Chief Justice of India to inquire into the dodging of CBI / ED cases and delaying the delivery of justice in judiciary by misuse of power and violation of bail conditions by YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha member V. Vijay Sai Reddy who is continuing in bail for over 10 years.

In a letter addressed to the CJI on Friday, she said that as the State president of BJP AP, she had received several oral representations from large sections of people living in fear in Andhra Pradesh about people in power continuing to be on bail for over 10 years, enjoying high positions like the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Sai Reddy without being brought to justice.



“They have reportedly exploited all procedural gaps in the judicial system as advantage by repeated adjournment and nonappearance and prevented delivery of Justice in every case filed on them by India’s premier investigative agencies (CBI, IT and ED). The details of IPCs of Vijaya Sai Reddy are mind boggling –11 charges related to cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (IPC Sec-420) 11 charges related to punishment of criminal conspiracy (IPC Section-120B), six charges related to Forgery for purpose of cheating (IPC Section-468), two charges related to Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent (IPC Section-409), two charges related to using as a forged document or electronic record (IPC Section-471) and one charge related to Falsification of accounts (IPC Section-477A). This shows the extent of his manipulative abilities in multiple cases,” she said.

Purandeswari alleged that during the arguments on the bail petition, the prosecution (CBI) told the court that Vijaya Sai Reddy had played a key role in conversion of black money into white through investments into Jagathi Publications (owned by AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy family) from foreign countries. It was also explained how he could influence investigation including the trail of letters rogatory sent to six countries.

Recalling that Vijay Sai Reddy, the second accused in the illegal assets case against Cuddapah MP YS Jaganmohan Reddy, was granted bail by a Special Court in April 2012, the BJP leader noted that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had termed Sai Reddy as a ‘kingpin’ in the case. The court had imposed certain conditions for bail and directed Vijaya Sai Reddy to surrender his passport, not to leave Hyderabad without its permission, make himself available to CBI, not to threaten or influence any person acquainted with the facts of the case and submit a bond for Rs.25,000 along with surety of two persons.

Enclosing the list of cases against the Rajya Sabha member, she said that all these offenses listed were when they were in lesser influential posts, and now they are in high seats of power and using their clout to plunder public wealth and health by illegal liquor sales running into several thousands of crores in AP.

“In fact, close relatives of Vijay Sai Reddy with origins in AP funded the Delhi liquor scam and later turned approvers. Now when I have written letters to the union Home Minister to investigate the AP liquor scam, and also found that he operates few distilleries through his benamis in AP is what we unearthed in our investigation. Apart from this, when he was Incharge of North Coastal Andhra for the first 2 years of his government, he actively threatened several people, collected money for himself and his party by using goons from Cuddapah and Visakhapatnam and threatened several businessman /realtors and bought several acres of valuable land for his family members / daughter / son-in-law companies at throwaway rates,” she said, adding that the market value of these lands near Bheemili and Visakhapatnam is around Rs.177 crore and Sai Reddy’s daughter’s company bought them only for Rs.57 crore with their brute force.

In fact, he had even masterminded the takeover of Dasapalla Lands (Prime land situated in the heart of the city) on a development basis with insignificant share to land holders.

The development agreement was signed in June 2021 by the Dasapalla Royal Family of

Odisha with Assure Estates Developers LLP, in which Sai Reddy’s daughter and son-in-law are the directors. The Dasapalla Lands, which were till then in the prohibited list of the government due to the legal dispute, were removed from the list soon after the agreement.

Now when she raised a few of these issues in the public domain, the MP was openly threatening her in public press conference, Purandeswari alleged and appealed to the CJI to treat these open threats as a violation of bail conditions and investigate how he was able to manage institutions and prolong his bail with several violations over 10 plus years.

