Purandeswari working for Chandrababu, says Sajjala

Amaravati: YSR Congress Party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has alleged that the Andhra Pradesh state BJP president D. Purandeswari is working for the former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Referring to her remarks that when she was questioning the state government, cases were being booked against some others, the YSRCP leader said that the previous TDP government had indulged in irregularities in the name of free sand. It had changed the sand policy twice in order to benefit its partymen which deprived the government of thousands of crores of rupees. The case was booked against Chandrababu by the AP CID as there was prima facie evidence, he pointed out.

On the decision of YSR Telangana Congress Party president YS Sharmila to support the Congress party in the Telangana Assembly elections, Ramakrishna Reddy felt it could be a policy decision of her party and the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy was not interested in the happenings in the neighbouring states.

Noting that everybody knew that the Congress party ill-treated the YS family, he recalled that when Jagan called on Sonia Gandhi, Sharmila had accompanied him.

