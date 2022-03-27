Pursue career in aerospace and aviation sector, women urged

Visitors throng the Wings India 2022 at the Begumpet airport. The four-day show concluded on Sunday. —Photos: Surya Sridhar

By Sruthi Kuruganti

Hyderabad: Members of Indian Women Pilot Association (IWPA) on Sunday urged young women in the country to pursue a career in aerospace and aviation sector. There is a need for concerted efforts to reach out and educate women on aviation, aerospace, provide vocational guidance and mentor them in the sector, IWPA members said at the ‘Wings India 2022’, which concluded here on Sunday, said.

India has a total of 17,726 registered pilots out of which 15 per cent or 2,764 are women while worldwide, women make up about 5 per cent of pilots.

In-charge, Hyderabad chapter of IWPA, Captain Sapna Patel pointed out that though the number of women pilots in India is high, when compared to the global average, there is still a lot of room for more women to take up the profession. “We can see women working in every field in today’s age, but that’s still not enough. We need to reach out and educate women about aviation and aerospace and provide vocational guidance and mentor them,” she said.

To ensure more women enter the sector, IWPA acts as a medium between women wishing to take up flying and the authorities concerned with aviation, says Captain Sapna Patel. “Even those who have so far not taken up flying but are interested in aviation can join IWPA and draw upon the experience of its members and get help and guidance in pursuing a successful career in flying or aviation,” she said.

To encourage women pilots, the IWPA also offers scholarships and financial assistance to deserving individuals for advanced training. “We encourage girls because in our society families don’t allow women in these kinds of fields,” she added.

Wings India 2022 concludes

The four-day civil aviation show ‘Wings India 2022’, organised jointly by Civil Aviation Ministry and FICCI, concluded at Begumpet old airport on Sunday. The air show, which showcased 125 exhibitors from all over India and abroad, attracted 5,000 business delegates and 60,000 general visitors, a press release said.

The aviation show not only featured latest technology in the sector but also gave opportunities to business delegates and general public to watch the sector closely. During the ‘Wings India 2022’ in India, the Airbus released its forecast for the Indian market and briefed about A350. The aviation show was also showcases spectacular helicopter acrobatics by IAF’s Sarang team.

The National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) held a demo flight NAL-Hansa NG, its two-seater flying trainer aircraft and showcased it Octacopter with drone formation show, apart from unveiling SARAS-Mk II aircraft mockup.

An agreement between CSIR-National Aerospace Laboratories and M/s Scientech Technologies Pvt Ltd was also signed for technology transfer on Multicopter Drones for societal applications like medicine delivery, agriculture and earth surveillance. During the course of the aviation show, Airbus showcased its long-haul aircraft A-350 at the static display. The next Wings India show will be held at Begumpet airport, from March 14 to 17, 2024.

