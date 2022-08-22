‘Pushpa The Rule: Part 2’ kicks off with a puja ceremony

Published Date - 04:09 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: Icon Star Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa The Rise’, directed by Sukumar, has been a sensational success since the time it has been released. ‘Pushpa’ became the biggest commercial blockbuster of 2021 and has collected more than Rs 350 crore at the box office. ‘Pushpa Mania’ shook the world even more than the movie. From its dialogues to mannerisms and songs, everything about the film became very popular in both Telugu States and the world. More than anything, Allu Arjun’s performance was praised globally.

‘Pushpa’ has managed to become a pan-India success with its fever increasing in Telugu States and then in the entire nation and turned out to be an epic success in Bollywood too. The film has made Allu Arjun a true pan-India star by collecting more than Rs 100 crore during the pandemic.

After watching the first part, many celebrities showered praises on Allu Arjun and Sukumar. The fans have been waiting for a long time to see the initiation of shooting of the second part. Finally, after a long wait, the production house shared the news which has created yet another buzz for ‘Pushpa’.

Today, at 8:15 am, the makers initiated the puja ceremony of the highly-anticipated ‘Pushpa The Rule: Part 2’. While the shoot for the upcoming blockbuster sequel will begin soon, the film is written by Sukumar and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

The cast for the film includes the iconic jodi Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna along with Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjaya, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj, among many others, in the pivotal roles. The technical team includes Sukumar Bandreddi as the story writer, screenplay writer and the director. The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili.

The cinematographer for the film is Miresłow Kuba Brożek. Music is by Devi Sri Prasad, while lyrics are penned by Chandra Bose; production design is by S Ramakrishna and Monica Nigotre for the film which is made under the banners Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.