Putin proposes Russia-US cooperation in greetings to Biden

By | Published: 12:24 pm

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent Christmas and New Year greetings to US President-elect Joe Biden, underlining the importance of cooperation, the Kremlin said.

“The coronavirus pandemic and other challenges which the world faced in the outgoing year testified to the importance of broad international cooperation,” Putin said, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Kremlin.

He expressed hope that by building a relationship in the spirit of equality and consideration for each other’s interests, “Russia and the United States could contribute much to enhancing stability and security at the regional and global levels.”

Putin also extended Christmas and New Year greetings to US President Donald Trump