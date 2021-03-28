Putta Jayakar is on a mission to save snakes

Jayakar rescued nearly 8,000 snakes and 12 pythons over the last 15 years and was creating awareness against harming them

Warangal Urban: It all started about 15 years ago. Jayakar, an electrician, in his late thirties then, happened to see people gathered at a village and were trying to kill a snake. But Jayakar, a nature lover, persuaded the people not to harm the snake and rescued it. “Though I was afraid of snakes at that time, my love for them prompted me to catch it bare hand. That incident helped me overcome my fear about snakes and since then I turned a professional snake catcher,” said Putta Jayakar (51), a native of Subbaiahpally village of Hasanparthy mandal in the district.

Jayakar, a businessman by profession, rescued nearly 8,000 snakes and 12 pythons. “On seeing a snake, people gather and try to kill it for no reason. I feel sympathy towards snakes, and catch them later leave them in the nearby forest or in lush green areas far away from human habitations,” Jayakar said, urging the people not to harm the snakes as they know no revenge. “Snakes are thriving on rats, frogs, and eggs of other birds,” he added.

Stating that men are more dangerous than the most venomous serpent, he urged people not to feed milk to snakes. “People should not offer milk to the snakes during the ‘Nagula Chavithi’ or ‘Nagula Panchami’. They do not harm the people unless they are threatened,” he added.

Jayakar, who does not charge for catching the snakes, however, accepts money from those who can afford to pay. “I rescued snakes from several government offices and residences of several VIPs in Warangal city and surrounding areas,” Jayakar added.

Expressing concern over the degradation of forests and hillocks by quarrying, he said, “As we are felling trees and invading their natural habitation, snakes are finding ways to survive and entering our habitations,” Jayakar observed.

Cobra, python, Russell’s viper, and Common krait were among those which were caught by Jayakar. He said that King Cobra is the most dangerous snake seen in the State. “Not all snakes are poisonous, but we need to be cautious,” he said, adding that cobras usually stay at one place for a long time hatching eggs, and whenever someone approaches or feels threatened, it strikes them. Jayakar has been conducting awareness programmes among the people, particularly among the school children, with an aim to rescue the snakes.

T Kameshwar, an employee with a private company, said that many people in Warangal recognises Jayakar as a snake catcher and as a magician as well. Jayakar, who learnt magic from one Vasanth Paul of Karimnagar, has so far staged hundreds of performances and conducted magic classes for the enthusiasts. Jayakar played a key role in setting up of the statues of Dr BR Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram in his village.

“I am planning to establish an old age home for the benefit of the elderly people,” Jayakar said. He won several awards from different organisations for his service. He can be contacted at 98494 22621.

