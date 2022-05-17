Puvvada Ajay Kumar serves legal notice to Teenmar Mallanna

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:36 PM, Tue - 17 May 22

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has served a legal notice to Chintapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmar Mallanna for allegedly making false allegations against the him on different occasions. The notice was served by the minister’s counsel Peri Bhaskar on Tuesday and Mallanna was told to pay a compensation of Rs 10 crore for damaging the reputation of the minister.

Mallanna was also told to tender an unconditional apology to the minister within the seven days of receipt of the notice, publish and telecast the same in the digital newspaper and the YouTube channel with which he was associated, said a statement here on Tuesday.

Mallanna was accused of levelling serious false allegations against the minister on April 17 on his YouTube channel using un-parliamentary and filthy language, which was unbecoming of a news channel, defamatory in nature and belittling the stature of the minister.

Similar news was published on May 13 in the digital newspaper. The allegations of land grabbing made against Ajay Kumar published in the newspaper were false, baseless and untrue and meant to defame Ajay Kumar with ulterior motives, the legal notice said.

The notice stated that Ajay Kumar belonging to a family of freedom fighters and political leaders enjoys huge goodwill, reputation and stature in Khammam district and Telangana. If Mallanna failed to apologise, the minister would initiate appropriate criminal proceedings seeking punishment to him and for the payment of the compensation.

It might be noted that a police complaint was already lodged against Mallanna for his false allegations against Ajay Kumar. The minister’s personal secretary S Kiran Kumar lodged the complaint with Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand on May 13.