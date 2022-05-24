Q&A session on steps to achieve success amid competition in TT, NT’s awareness programme

Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Hyderabad: Q&A session on steps to achieve success amid competition at Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana awareness programme in Hanamakonda.

What is simple for success in the recruitment exam?

Balalatha: One should know the pulse of the examiner. Reading the previous papers, and Practicing the model papers will help crack the exam and the job.

I am preparing for the police constable exam, and I have no idea on how to prepare myself for the exam and subjects to focus on. What needs to be done? Are two months enough to crack the job?

Balalatha: Read basics (polity, history, geography, economics, Telangana history, geography, and current affairs). Read previous papers. Practice model papers. Two months are enough. There are no women to do the police jobs. You will definitely crack the constable or SI job.

CS Vepa: Focus on English, reasoning, quantitative aptitude. Learn and practice these topics on the same day to get good results in the exam.

There are lakhs of people preparing for the exam. They are also reading for nine to 10 hours a day at the libraries? Can I crack the exam and get the job I want?

Balalatha: Never compare yourself with others. You can do it. Believe in yourself. How to prepare for the Group –II exam? Vepa: Two to three hours reading is a must per session. Three sessions per day is a must. At least nine hours a day, one should study. Have sufficient sleep to remember them. Know the fundamental rights, duties and directive principles of the Constitution, and Amendments to the Constitution.

Which is better? Is it selfstudy or getting coaching?

Balalatha: It depends on the quality of teaching available at the coaching centre. You must know about the faculty members’ subject knowledge before joining the coaching centre. But generally speaking, taking coaching helps you to prepare in a structured manner, and they also provide the required material. But self-study with a specific and own strategy will also help people to crack the jobs. Without coaching also, one can crack the jobs. It all depends on individual knowledge and strength.

How should I write in the exam to score good marks?

The writing must be neat and legible. There should not be any striking on the answers. Paragraph division is a must for a good score. I wrote big size letters keeping the age of the valuators in view. There will be many senior professors to evaluate the exam paper.

I have no idea on preparation for the Group-I. How can I crack the exam?

Balalatha: Group-I prelims may be conducted in August. This is enough to crack the prelims. Read the basic books on polity, history, geography, economy and read all the books of the 6th to 12 class (NCERT). Read newspapers for current affairs that happened in one year. If you want to buy a book, get it just before the announcement of the exam as you get updated information on current affairs. Focus on environmental issues, art and culture. Practise the model papers. Allot 10 days for each basic subject.

Honour killings are happening more in the State recently. How can we expect questions on this current trend with regard to Acts and Constitution?

Balalatha: Honour killings are against the fundamental rights. There are several Articles and Acts that are applicable to this sociological issue. Killing people in the name of honour of family is against the Constitution and Rights.

