Quantum AI Global, Q-CTRL enter into strategic partnership to advance Quantum Technology in India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 03:13 PM

Hyderabad: Quantum AI Global (QAIG), headquartered in Hyderabad, and Q-CTRL, the global leader in quantum infrastructure software, have announced a strategic partnership to work on various technology initiatives in India, one of the fastest growing technology markets in the world.

The global quantum workforce is drastically understaffed, as evidenced in a McKinsey report predicting that less than half of projected quantum computing jobs will be filled by 2025. To close the quantum skills gap, talent will need to be tapped from around the globe, and India will be a key contributor to building the quantum economy.

This strategic collaboration aims to provide high-quality, hands-on quantum computing education to hundreds of thousands of university engineering students, a press release said. The collaboration between Quantum AI Global and Q-CTRL sets the stage for a significant advancement in the democratization of quantum education and directly supports India’s National Quantum Mission.