Quixy helps businesses with no-code apps

Hyderabad: For businesses to go digital, one of the most important thing is to have enterprise-level software. And for this they need software developers to customise software as per their business needs. However, due to shortage of good quality developers, businesses have to rely on already available software which is not suitable for all kinds of sector. In order to solve this issue, Hyderabad-based technology expert and former CEO of Navayuga Infotech — Gautam Nimmagadda – founded Quixy.

Established in 2019, this startup offers a no-code application development platform wherein businesses users without any coding skills can automate workflows and processes, and build enterprise-grade application. These no-code apps can be built by using simple drag and drop design and is ten times faster than the traditional approach.

“Businesses can build their own application without the hassle for looking for developers and customise it according to their domain needs. This reduces dependency on software teams. We are on a mission to democratise software building,” said Nimmagadda who has over 13-plus years of technology experience.

He asserts that their solution brings quality to the business and they have been working on the platform for almost 3-4 years now. The company’s current focus now is to design and build business application and tools for internal uses. They have customers from different sectors like Logistics, Transport, infrastructure-based organisation, manufacturing, hospitality and about three to four government departments are also using their tools.

“We have about 50-plus customers across 15 countries and are present in 15-plus industry verticals. We are a 70-member team and are bootstrapped. However, for 2021 our focus is to scale across globe and maybe in 2022 we will be looking at raising capital. We are planning to have 10x growth by end of this year,” says Nimmagadda.

According to a recent IDC report by 2025, 500 million apps will be required and according to Quixy founder the developers’ gap by that time will be at 90 per cent.

