Race on for TPCC president post

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 May 2024, 05:58 PM

Hyderabad: With the Lok Sabha elections done, the race for Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president post is on among the State Congress leaders.

At present, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is serving as the TPCC president. In the wake of Lok Sabha elections, the party high command had made it clear to the State leaders that the Chief Minister would continue as the TPCC president.

Now that the elections are done, a few probables are already making their moves to impress the State leadership and party high command as well. Among many, the names of TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC Spokesperson Madhu Yaskhi Goud, TPCC working president T Jagga Reddy and AICC Secretary Sampath Kumar are doing rounds among Congress party circles.

Generally, it has been a practice that if a BC community leader was made TPCC president, a forward caste leader was offered the Chief Minister post. Considering the fact that Revanth Reddy being the, probabilities of nominating a BC community leader as the new TPCC president were high, opined a senior leader from the State Congress.

Though Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka was Deputy Chief Minister, one cannot rule out the option of high command announcing an SC community or ST community leader as the next TPCC president, the leader stressed.

Among all these contenders, Gandhi Bhavan sources said a section of leaders were in favour of Mahesh Kumar Goud to be the new TPCC president.

Admitting that he too was in the race, Mahesh Kumar Goud said every Congress leader had the right to become the TPCC president. “I am a senior party worker and trying my best to become the TPCC president,” Mahesh Kumar Goud had said to mediapersons on Thursday.

Depending on the candidate’s eligibility, the AICC would take a call accordingly. If someone else has better qualifications than me, the party high command would offer the post to that person, he added.

Going by the Gandhi Bhavan sources, the exercise to appoint the new TPCC president would be completed by June end or July first week before the local body elections. EOM