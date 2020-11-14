Rachakonda Commissioner celebrates Deepavali with children of orphanage 

The Commissioner donated notebooks, pens, chocolates and sweet boxes to the children

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat on Saturday visited the Sai Datha Trust Orphange at Uppal on the occasion of Deepavali and spent time with the children there.

The Commissioner donated notebooks, pens, chocolates and sweet boxes to the children. He was accompanied by Rakshita Murthy, DCP, Malkajgiri and Shyam Sunder Rao, ACP, Malkajgiri.

The Commissioner interacted with the children and also cut a cake.

