Rachakonda cops’ timely action saves man’s life

In the wee hours of Tuesday, mobile patrol staff of Kushaiguda police saved an elderly man who allegedly attempted to die by suicide in the Kapra Lake

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: Just like dying by suicide is a quick decision for many, it is the quick reflex and response of the police that saves many from ending their lives. And that is what the mobile patrol staff of the Kushaiguda police managed in the wee hours of Tuesday when they saved an elderly man who allegedly attempted to die by suicide in the Kapra Lake.

The patrol mobile staff received a call from via Dial 100 at 1 am, alerting them about a 57-year-old elderly man who had left his home. Relatives told the police that the man, after an argument with his wife and children, had left the house saying that he was going to jump and die in the Kapra Lake. Immediately, the patrol mobile staff including Assistant Sub-inspector M Shankaraiah, woman police constable K Nagamani and driver Srinivas rushed to the spot. That they were already on the rounds helped them reach the area in five minutes.

There, in the lights of the patrol car, they saw the man, a retired TSRTC driver in an inebriated condition, walking along the bund of the lake, about to jump into the water.

“We were patrolling in the nearby area and after receiving the call, reached the spot in five minutes. By the time, he was walking along the bund of the lake and about to jump,” said Shankariah.

The three then talked the elderly man away from the water, after which they pacified him and shifted him to the police station, where he was counseled by the time his family members too reached the station. The man told the cops that he was depressed over issues at home and with his family and wanted to end his life.

“We counseled him and handed over to his wife and daughters,” said Nagamani, adding that even after he went home, they continued to keep in touch with his relatives on how he was doing.

“We have also requested the Neredmet police to increase visible policing in the area to keep him at home,” she said, adding that the best reward was the gratitude from the man’s family, who thanked the Kushaiguda police for their swift response.

The icing on the cake came in the form of appreciation and an announcement of rewards from Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat.

